Sherpas on Bahrain Mt Manaslu expedition collect 900kg garbage

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Sherpas of the Seven Summit Treks collected about 900 kilogrammes of garbage from Crampons point – Basecamp in Mt Manaslu area from October 5 to 8.

The sherpas collected iron rods, tent rods, old tent ropes, cans, EPI empty cans cooking stove, damage drums, water pipes among other garbage from past years while they were engaged in Bahrain Mt Manaslu Expedition 2020 Autumn.

It has been learnt that the team would collect more garbage and wastage from higher camp in a couple of weeks.

The collected trash will be delivered to the local wastage management body, by the end of the expedition.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook