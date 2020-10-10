Sherpas on Bahrain Mt Manaslu expedition collect 900kg garbage

KATHMANDU: Sherpas of the Seven Summit Treks collected about 900 kilogrammes of garbage from Crampons point – Basecamp in Mt Manaslu area from October 5 to 8.
The sherpas collected iron rods, tent rods, old tent ropes, cans, EPI empty cans cooking stove, damage drums, water pipes among other garbage from past years while they were engaged in Bahrain Mt Manaslu Expedition 2020 Autumn.
It has been learnt that the team would collect more garbage and wastage from higher camp in a couple of weeks.
The collected trash will be delivered to the local wastage management body, by the end of the expedition.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
LAMJUNG: Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) has been established in Besisahar Municipality-8 of Lamjung district. According to Chief Tax Officer Sushil Lamsal at the office, taxpayers in Lamjung and Manang districts can now get tax-related services from the office established at Bhimsensthan in Besisa Read More...
SEOUL: More than 1.5 million migrant workers in South Korea have been deprived of salary that was mentioned in the contract they have reached with the employers beforehand, according to data of South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor. There are approximately 50,000 Nepali migrant workers Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley registers 1409 infections Till date, 1,145,237 tests through Polym Read More...
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to the perfect start on Thursday when Lionel Messi's early penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Ecuador in a lacklustre match in Buenos Aires. The Argentine FA piped fan noise around the empty Bombonera stadium and the chants of "Mes Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic will be favourite to reach his 27th Grand Slam final when he faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open semis on Friday but what had been a smooth path through the draw has suddenly got a little rocky. After his humiliating disqualification in the US Open fourth round when Read More...
MUMBAI: A police sting that busted a prostitution ring and triggered a back-and-forth in the courts has revealed a conflict in Indian law over a woman's right to sell sex and a state's right to stop her. It all comes down to female choice, according to a landmark legal ruling last month that hand Read More...
Concerns about migrants being 'warehoused' Some seafarers stuck below deck on idle ships Hundreds of thousands trapped in UAE, Saudi Arabia GENEVA: Coronavirus border closures and restrictions have stranded nearly 3 million migrants around the world who want to return home but canno Read More...