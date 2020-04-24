Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: A Shree Airlines aircraft carrying a shipment of essential medical items from Singapore has landed at Tribhuvan International Air morning.

The aircraft (9N AMB CRJ 700) landed at 8:30 am bringing with it medical appliances procured to be handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) and Temasek Foundation.

According to Institutional Manager of the company, Anil Manandhar, the shipment includes 50 kilos of medical essentials and 119 kilos of commercial cargo. The chartered flight was facilitated free of cost by the company.

The airplane that flew to Singapore on Thursday was scheduled to return on the same evening but was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

