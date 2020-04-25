Siblings found dead in Tanahun; their mother goes missing

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Police in Tanahun district found the body of a 15-year-old boy at his home on Friday and that of his 11-year-old sister on the bank of Seti River in Rishing Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district today. Their mother has been reported missing since Wednesday.

The woman who has gone missing has been identified as Kopila Shrestha, a resident of Bhadgaun. The deceased have been identified as her son Bipin and daughter Priya.

According to Tanahun District Police Office (DPO), Priya had accompanied her mother who had left home on Wednesday.

Police informed that nape of the boy’s neck bore a blue mark. However, they are yet to establish the cause of death of the boy.

Likewise, locals who came across the girl’s body lying on the bank of the river informed police about it. During investigation, police identified the deceased as Priya.

Meanwhile, body of a woman has been found in Rishing Rural Municipality-3 in the district. According to Police Inspector Shivaraj Chhetri at the DPO, a team of security personnel have been deployed to the site to investigate and identify whether the deceased woman is Kopila.

According to locals, the siblings were persons with disabilities.

Byas Municipality’s ward no. 1 chair Chudamani Dahal said that Kopila’s husband has been working with Crime Record Bureau (CRB) of police in India. The ward chair said the woman’s husband could not come home due to lockdown and sealed border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

