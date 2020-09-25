Sindhupalchowk, a crisis-hit region

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 24

Battered by a series of natural disasters in the past three months that caused huge loss to life and property, Sindhupalchowk has been declared a crisis-hit region. The government announced this today.

Alongside Sindhupalchowk, Baglung is also declared a crisis-hit region.

The government is planning to reconstruct the disaster-ravaged physical infrastructure in these districts with the World Bank’s Rs 6 billion assistance.

The reconstruction will be carried out through the National Disaster Risk Mitigation and Management Authority.

As per data with the Sindhupalchowk District Administration Office, 75 people have perished, 39 have gone missing and some 130 houses have been completely destroyed in the past three months due to floods and landslides at Ghumthang of Bahrabise Municipality and Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality in the district.

According to authorities in the district, more than 3,000 families at the 11 local bodies need to be relocated owing to the risk of floods and landslides.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook