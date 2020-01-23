Singh elected NA member from State 2

Brij Kumar Yadav

JANAKPURDHAM: Two candidates each from Nepal Communist Party (CPN) and Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) have been elected as members of the National Assembly from Province 2, on Thursday.

CPN’s Tulasa Dahal and Radhe Shyam Paswan won seats in the NA from woman and Dalit category respectively. Dahal secured 5208 votes to her closest rival and opposition Nepal Congress candidate Nagina Yadav’s 4740 votes.

Likewise, Rastriya Janata Party candidate Migendra Singh Yadav defeated his own brother and Samajwadi Party candidate Aniruddha Singh Yadav by 588 votes in others category. Migendra Yadav bagged 5208 votes.

RJP’s Sekhar Singh beat NC’s Bhola Panjiyar and secured a berth in NA from marginalised category.

