Siraha DAO closes service for one week owing to COVID-19

LAHAN: The District Administration Office in Siraha has closed all of its services except security for a week, as its employees get infected with Covid-19.
Issuing a public notice today, Chief District Officer Pradip Raj Kandel informed that eight of its employees have contracted the virus so far.
However, he said the office would continue emergency services as peace and security and complaint hearing.
The office will remain close starting today to contain the further spread of the deadly virus, CDO Kandel added.
He urged everyone to maintain social distancing, wear masks, wash hand with soap and water, use sanitizer and follow safety protocols.
