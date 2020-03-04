Siraha motorcycle rider killed in road accident

Ashish BK

SIRAHA: A motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident that took place along the East-West Highway, in Golbazaar Municipality-4, Siraha district today.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Lutfur Rahman of Lahan Municipality-19 in Siraha district.

According to police, Rahman who was riding on a motorcycle (Ko 4 Pa 2098) overtook a bus (Na 4 Kha 4265) heading in an eastward direction and collided head-on with another motorcycle (Ba 31 Pa 9883) before he fell down and came under the bus that he had gone past, at Janak Chowk today.

According to Golbazaar-based Area Police Office (APO), the motorcycle rider died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the other motorcycle rider, Aarzoo Kumar Rai, has been seriously injured. Rai has fractured his right leg and receiving treatment at Bhumija Hospital in Golbazaar, informed chief at the APO, Police Inspector Janak Puri.

Police have impounded the bus and detained its driver for further investigation into the incident.

