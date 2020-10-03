Siraha’s Arnama RM ward chair charged with rape of woman

Ashish BK

SIRAHA: Ward chair of Arnama Rural Municipality-1in Siraha district, Gafar Miyan has been accused of raping a local woman.

Siraha District Police Office (DPO) said ward chair Miyan has been indicted for raping a trader woman.

Spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shaligram Paudel said the investigation into the case was underway while the search was on for the accused Miyan who is at large.

