Six Biplav cadres including municipality in-charge arrested in Dhagadhi

DHANGADHI: As many as six cadres of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), including Municipality in-charge, were arrested from Dhangadi, on Sunday.
A team of police deployed from Kailali District Police Office arrested municipality in charge Prakash Rawal and five others from Jugeda area of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-12, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupam SJB Rana, Chief of Kailali DPO.
Other five have been identified as All Nepal National Independent Students’ Union’s central member Babar Jung Singh, Dambar Sunar, Dal Bahadur BK, Subas Joshi, and Lucky Shah, added SP Rana.
It has been learnt that some of them have been arrested for their alleged involvement in suspicious activities while some have been arrested for their involvement in old cases.
