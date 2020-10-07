Six dead, one hurt, one missing as jeep plunges 200m into river in Jajrkot

JAJARKOT: As many as six persons died and another one sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road into a river in Junichande Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot district today.
Another passenger of the jeep has been reported to have gone missing in the river.
Police identified the deceased as Junichande-11 ward chair Amar Bahadur Shahi; Kriti Bahadur Shahi (62); Lal Bahadur Budha, 32-year-old health worker Khemraj Shahi, all the residents of the same ward; Krishna Bahadur Shahi (29) of Garkhakot, Junichande-5 and Malika Basnet (25) of Matela.
Likewise, the injured has been identified as Nara Bahadur Budha of Junichande-11.
The jeep (Bhe 1 Ja 935 ) travelling towards Junichande from the district headquarters Khalanga skidded off the road and plunged about 200 metres into Majakot river at Aulbheer killing six persons and injuring one, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kishor Shrestha.
DSP Shrestha informed that body of ward chair was pulled from the vehicle while the effort was ongoing to recover other bodies from the jeep.
The jeep driver Gorakh Basnet has fled the scene, police informed and added that the investigation into the incident was underway.
The incident site is in west of Khalanga.
