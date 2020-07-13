Six found dead, six others still missing in Tanahun landslides

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Six persons were found dead while six others are still reported missing in landslides at assorted locations in Tanahun district.

With the monsoon at it’s peak, torrential rainfall-triggered landslips and floods swept away human settlement at Bhaisekili in Rishing Rural Municipality-8, Majphanta and Odare in Byas Municiaplity-9 and 11 in Tanahun district, taking six lives and damaging property worth millions of rupees.

According to chief at District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Subedi, a house belonging to Aan Bahadur Thapa in Rishing Rural Municipality-8 was hit by the landslide. Thapa managed to escape the natural disaster while five of his family members have been reported missing since.

Police only recovered the body of Aan Bahadur’s 30-year-old son Bhesh Bahadur Thapa from the landslide debris. However, five other family members including Bhesh Bahadur’s wife and five-year-old daughter are still missing.

Likewise, police retrieved three bodies of members of another family who were missing in the landslide at Majphanta in Byas Municipality-9 today.

Police identified the deceased as Kamala Thapa, 40, Manoj Thapa, 24, and Anjana Thapa, 21. Meanwhile, search is on for 20-year-old Rajesh Thapa who was missing since the incident, said DSP Yuvaraj Timilsina.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Badri Nath Adhikari said, police also retrieved the body of Maiti Maya Gharti, who was missing after her house was struck by landslide, last night.

He further informed that three rescued injured persons have been undergoing treatment at Pokhara-based Gandaki Hospital.

Security personnel along with locals have been searching for the missing persons in the area, CDO Adhikari said.

