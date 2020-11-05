Six held in connection to human trafficking in Kailali; three girls rescued

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Police raided a hotel and arrested six persons allegedly involved in human trafficking in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis of Kailali district.

Acting on a tip-off that three teenage girls kept in a hotel were being trafficked to India via Trinagar border point, a team of police personnel raided the Hotel New Body Kedar and arrested six persons including the hotel manager Tekendra Badaila. The arrests were made at around 1:00 am today, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista at Kailali District Police Office (DPO).

Police rescued two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old girl hailing from Sarlahi and Sindhuli districts. It has been reported that a man and a woman from Dhangadhi had been trying to traffick the girls to India while the hotel managers was held for inquiry.

Meanwhile, the rescued girls have been sheltered in a safe house of Shanti Rehabilitation Centre.

“Investigation into the case is underway as police have also seized illegal drug hashish from the hotel,” DSP Bista said.

