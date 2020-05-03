THT Online

KATHMANDU: Six new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Nepalgunj, in addition to the nine confirmed earlier today, taking the live toll from the city to 15 — the highest number of single-day cases registered in Nepal.

The Health Ministry provided the latest update on its official Facebook page.

One more person had tested positive for the disease in Parsa on Sunday.

With the detection of new cases, Nepal’s Covid-19 count has climbed to 75 from the last updated 69. The tally till Saturday was 59.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook