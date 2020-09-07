Six more including four police personnel test positive for Covid in Panchthar

LAXMI GAUTAM

PANCHTHAR: Six more persons have tested positive for Covid infection in the district including four police personnel.

According to police, four stationed in District Police Office, Panchthar have tested positive in the PCR test conducted at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan.

Among the two other infected, one is a 38-year-old male construction worker who is currently engaged in construction of Panchthar Hospital in Phidim. The other is a local of Ranke who had been charged with illegal possession of weapons.

All six have been placed at Education Source Centre building and their treatment has already started, informed District Health Office.

With this, the number of police personnel infected in the district has reached nine.

