Six more succumb to Covid-19 on Wednesday, death toll moves to 312

KATHMANDU: Six people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 312.
Three females and three males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update.
Read Also: 1081 new cases reported, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 49,219 on Wednesday
The three deceased women are from Kathmandu (83), Kaski (73) and Banke (80). Likewise, the three men are from Kathmandu (67), Arghakhachi (42) and Nawalparasi (64).
On Tuesday too, there were six Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 306.
Read Also: Kathmandu witnesses 464 fresh cases today
