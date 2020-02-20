Six Nepalis die in bus accident in India

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as six Nepali pilgrims lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries in a vehicle collision that occurred near Naripallam, a town in Tamil Nadu state, India, on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Times of India report, two of the six were women while a total of 32 Nepali pilgrims were on the bus for a visit to holy temples in India.

The bus, which was en route to Rajasthan from Kanyakumari in India, was trying to make a turn but missed the sight of a minibus and consequently collided with the minibus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook