Six persons including COVID-19 patient’s family members quarantined

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Following the confirmation of the second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government has sent six persons including the patient’s family members in quarantine at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH) on Monday.

Among the six persons, three are family members and others who all came in contact with the patient have been kept in quarantine as precautionary measures to prevent the virus outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed a 19-year-old female Nepali student of being infected with COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus. According to the ministry, she had travelled to Nepal from France via Doha on March 17.

Prior to being tested positive for the virus, the patient had endured continuous dry cough after arriving in Nepal.

According to Anup Bastola, Spokesperson and Consultant at the STIDH, the patient is currently in isolation and is in stable condition. “If the patient develops complications then we will shift her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” Dr Bastola added.

Meanwhile, the government is trying to trace the identities of 250 persons boarding the same flight used by the infected teenager.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook