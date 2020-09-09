Six succumb to coronavirus infection

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Six people succumbed to COVID-19 across Nepal on Tuesday. They include a man from Parsa and one each from Sunsari, Kathmandu and Kapilvastu.

An eighty-year-old woman also died due to the virus With the recent additions, the coronavirus death toll has reached 306 across the country.

The health ministry on Sunday stated that 2,816 people from Province 1, 9,523 from Province 2, 5,004 from Bagmati Province, 1,992 from Gandaki Province, 5,751 from Province 5, 2,398 from Karnali Province and 5,480 from Sudurpaschim Province have been discharged till now. A total of 68.5 per cent COVID patients have recovered from the disease so far.

