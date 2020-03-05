Six vehicles set on fire in Kapilvastu

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: An unidentified group has torched six vehicles belonging to a company used for the construction of Postal Highway in Lohoraula, Bijayanagar Rural Municipality, Kapilavastu, on Wednesday.

Police Inspector Madhu Nepal of Area Police Office (APO), Ganeshpur reported early on Thursday morning that the group had carried out an arson attack on two dozers, two excavators, and two other vehicles last night.

A joint team of security personnel from APO, Ganeshpur and Khadaicha Police Post are currently investigating the incident and carrying out a search for the arsonists.

