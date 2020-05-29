Sixth Covid-19 death registered in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The sixth Covid-19 associated death has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday.

On May 23, the youth from Arghakhanchi who was returning from India had died on his way home.

His swab was collected and sent to Bhairahawa based lab for testing. His report was received on Thursday and made public by the Health Ministry today.

All six Covid-19 deaths in Nepal, including the recent case, were confirmed post-humously.

