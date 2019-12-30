Snail-paced reconstruction in Lamjung, only 45pc complete in 4 years

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Reconstruction of houses damaged during the 2015 earthquakes in Lamjung district is moving at a snail’s pace with only about 45 per cent of the houses completed in four years.

According to Jagdish Mishra, chief of District Project Implementation Unit of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), Lamjung, only 6,103 households, out of 14,033, have received the third instalment of the housing grant post-reconstruction.

So far, 13,416 households have received Rs 50,000 as the first instalment, 9,243 have received Rs 150,000 as the second tranche, while 6,103 have received 100,000 as the third instalment of the reconstruction grant, informed the Unit.



Among the four municipalities and four rural municipalities of the district, Dhudhpokhari Rural Municipality was hit the hardest with 2,447 houses damaged in the earthquakes.

As many as 2,356 beneficiaries in Dhudhpokhari have received the first tranche while 1,936 households have received the second, informed Mishra while adding that 1,132 households have already received the third instalment of the grant.

(Translated by Sandeep Sen; Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

