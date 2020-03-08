Snowfall in Sudurpaschim, Karnali provinces hits life

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

The region has received snowfall for such a long period after two decades

Bajura, March 7

Highlands of Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces have been receiving heavy snowfall since Thursday night.

Highlands in these provinces don’t normally receive snowfall in March.

This year it has been snowing for the past four months, said locals.

Snowfall has hit transport services.

This is the first time the place received snowfall for such a long period after two decades, said ward member Jagat Bahadur Lama of Himali Rural Municipality.

Frequent snowfall since December has affected normal life.

The snowfall has time and again disrupted transport services and telephone network in some villages.

With snowfall, vehicular movement on roads in mountains and hills has come to a halt. The snowfall has disrupted the Martadi-Kolti road since Thursday night.

The chilling cold has forced some locals to migrate to lowlands.

Schools have been shut down in the highlands due to excessive cold resulting from snowfall, said District Education Coordination Committee Officer Gopaldatt Joshi.

Freezing cold has hit normal life hard in Bajhang and Darchula districts as well.

The cold has forced schools to close in these districts.

With plummeting temperature, the number of patients suffering from fever, common cold and other cold-related diseases has soared in Humla, Jumla, Kalikot and Mugu districts.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

