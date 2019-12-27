Software glitch halts work at local levels

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, December 26

Financial transactions in the local levels of Dhankuta have been halted for the past one week after the software went dysfunctional here.

Amount releases of different projects, staffers’ salary and updating records, among other works, have been halted following the same. The software was brought into operation to manage the treasury fund of local and provincial governments last year.

Accountant at Chhatharjorpati Rural Municipality Matrika Dhital said he could not issue any cheque after the server went down last week. “The office cannot issue any cheque as the server has gone dysfunctional and the release files have piled up,” he added.

Similarly, accountant Hem Chandra Roila at Sangurigadi Rural Municipality said daily official works have been halted due to problem in the software. Likewise, assistant accountant Pradip Chamlagain in Sahidbhumi Rural Municipality said all the details were hidden after the software did not work.

Mayor in Dhankuta Municipality Chintan Tamang said economic transactions were halted after the software encountered some problems. He said every financial transaction was dealt through the software system.

“Service seekers returned to their homes without getting their work done due to the same reason,” he added. Mayor Tamang said initiatives have been taken to fix and operate the software soon.

A version of this article appears in print on December 27, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook