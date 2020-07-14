Solar sets distributed to 152 households without electricity in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: As many as 152 families with no access to electricity have received solar sets in Pauwadung Rural Municipality of Bhojpur district.

Rural Municipality’s chairperson Kiran Rai said that, so far, they have distributed 20-watt capacity solar sets to the households who are deprived of electricity due to their geographical location.

With the budget of Rs 1.13 million, 24 families from Shayamshila in ward 1, 15 families from Tiwaribhanjyang in ward 2, 20 families from Chyangre in ward 3 , 33 families from Bastim in ward no 4, 25 families from Sanodumma in ward 5, and 30 families from Thulodumma in ward 6 received the solar power sets, informed Ramesh Rai, Chief Administrative Officer of the rural municipality.

Pasang Tamang, a local, said, “Due to the geographical remoteness, our village is deprived of electricity. Mostly, kerosene lamps have been the only source of light here, so far.”

