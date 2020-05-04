Southern border of Kohalpur to be sealed off

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KOHALPUR: Kohalpur Municipality in Banke district has decided to seal off its southern border with India for a week following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the district.

Altogether 16 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banke district so far.

Kohalpur Municipality’s Mayor Loot Bahadur Rawat shared that the southern border will be sealed and surveillance will be increased in other bordering points of the district as well.

All human and vehicular activities (except for the essential services and supplies) will be barred from entering into and exit from Kohalpur Municipality for a week.

Since unidentified persons were found to be entering the district from Chaudhariya village in Kohalpur Municipality, the decision was taken to prevent such untoward and illegal entries.

Until further notice, neither formal events will take place inside the municipality nor any work related to constructions would be conducted, informed Mayor Rawat.

DSP Road, Dhamboji and Eklaini areas in the district were already sealed off.

