SP-led panel in Jajarkot to probe cop’s suicide

Jajarkot, January 14

A probe team has arrived in Jajarkot’s Nalgad Municipality to investigate the suicide of a policeman about two days ago.

As per reports, 35-year-old Bhoj Bahadur Kathayat, a head constable at Dalli-based Area Police Office in Nalagad Municipality-7, apparently shot himself dead in the line of duty on Sunday morning.

The incident, however, raised eyebrows after the deceased’s wife Nisha Khatri refused to receive the body, insisting that the incident was not a suicide.

Describing the incident as doubtful, she had then called the administration and the police for investigation.

Responding to the call, a team led Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Sharma Das from the Karnali Province Police Office of Surkhet reached the incident site today.

“As the incident has come under doubt, we’ve assigned a three-member team for investigation,” said provincial police office Chief DIG Purnachandra Joshi, adding that the team was expected to submit its report within five days.

According to District Police Office Jajarkot DSP Kishor Kumar Shrestha, the probe team has started its investigation. “Regarding the body, it’s now in the district hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted once the kin of the deceased are ready for the same,” he said.

Hailing from Bajura, Kathayat had been staying temporarily in Nepalgunj and serving at the area police office for the past four months.

A version of this article appears in print on January 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

