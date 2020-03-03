Speaker Sapkota issues ruling following hike in prices of petroleum products

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 2

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota issued a ruling over the government’s decision regarding the recent hike in the price of petroleum products.

The speaker told the government to inform the House about the price hike after lawmakers who spoke yesterday and today drew the speaker’s attention to

the issue.

Samajbadi Party-Nepal lawmaker Sarita Giri took time to speak regarding hike in the price of petroleum products and demanded that the government’s decision to levy additional tax on petroleum products be rescinded. “The Parliament has the power to increase the volume of tax all over the world. But in this case, the Parliament has overstepped its jurisdiction to hike the price of petroleum products,” she said.

Speaker Sapkota had given time to Giri to speak after SP-N lawmakers rose from their chairs to express opposition to the recent price hike.

Other lawmakers drew the attention of the government to adopt adequate measures to deal with a possible coronavirus outbreak.

