Special hospital to treat COVID-19 patients comes into operation in Dharan

Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: A 100-bed ‘special’ hospital, under the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), to treat COVID-19 patients has officially come into operation from today.

According to Professor Dr Gyanendra Giri, Vice-Chancellor at BPKIHS, the hospital has installed 13 ICU beds and is equipped to treat patients with serious conditions owing to coronavirus infection.

“There are 100 beds in the hospital if when required we can add up to 500 more beds,” Dr Giri said.

At the inaugural event, Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai said that despite an increasing infection rate in Province 1, the state government is taking necessary measures to control the spread of the transmission.

“We are all united in the fight against the global pandemic,” CM Rai stated.

Social Development Minister Jeevan Ghimire said that preparations are underway to establish a similar hospital in Udayapur following large numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Meanwhile, separate quarantine facilities have also been set up for health workers working in both the hospitals, special and BPKIHS hospital.

