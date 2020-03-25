Special permission required for operation of emergency flights: CAAN

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has stated that special permission will be required to operate emergency flights at a time when commercial flight operation of any kind has been suspended in view of the nationwide lockdown.

“Special permission from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal shall be required for the operation of any passenger evacuation flight, freighter flight, rescue flight or other emergency flights,” said CAAN.

Earlier, the Government of Nepal had ceased the operation of all commercial flights until March 31 in an attempt to check the movement of people as a precautionary measure to combat the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following officials are designated as contact persons for special flight permission:

Sita Ram Bhandari, Chief ATC, Tribhuvan International Airport – 9841232768

Sachit Bhakta Pokhrel, Chief, Air Transport Division – 9851055146

Email: flightpermission@caanepal.gov.np

