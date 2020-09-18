Special programme to alleviate malnutrition

Himalayan News Service

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 17

Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality has launched a special campaign to alleviate malnutrition among the pregnant and postpartum women.

According to Budhinanda Municipality Deputy Mayor Srishti Regmi, the Deputy Mayor Gift Programme launched from today provides women in their golden thousand days one crate eggs, one bar of toilet soap, detergent and iodised salt.

“Keeping in view the need for nutrition and the poor health caused by nutrition deficiency among pregnant women and women who have delivered babies in the municipality, they are given eggs, iodised salt and thyme seeds to supplement the nutrition deficit.”

The campaign was inaugurated by Sudurpashchim Provincial Assembly member Baldev Regmi, who provided the first gifts to the guardians of Shitalpura BK of Budhinanda today.

As per data with Budhinanda Health Section, around 500 women bear children across the municipality every year. Female health volunteer Bisna BK was all praise for the special programme meant for post-partum women, saying it would provide nutritional supplement to the new mothers and infants.

Meanwhile, the municipality has decided to provide Rs 20,000 in fare to the families of delivering women who were taken elsewhere after they could not be treated in the municipality.

