Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Spinal injury patient fighting for life in Bajura

Spinal injury patient fighting for life in Bajura

Published: May 17, 2020 11:45 am On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Bajura, May 16

A spinal injury patient, Ramesh Rawat, 26, of Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality has been struggling for life for want of treatment at Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital in Kathmandu. Rawat sustained injuries after he fell from a utility pole while fixing a transformer in Uttarkhand, India, five years ago. He was brought home after his family could not afford his treatment at a hospital in India.

Rawat is now struggling for life after he could not manage the money even to buy medicine. He had left for India to work for a better life after passing Grade X exams. But his dream was shattered due to spinal injury.

His body parts below the waist have been paralysed. He was admitted to Haldani Sushila Tiwari Medical College, India, following the accident. However, he returned to the country after the hospital said that he had to arrange around 50 lakh for his treatment. He was taken to Kathmandu after his health deteriorated.

“Doctors have said that I can live a normal life after surgery, but I do not have the money for surgery,” said Rawat, adding that he could not receive any financial help from the local bodies for his treatment.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water

Share Now:

A Dubai firm’s dream of towing icebergs from the Antarctic to the Arabian Peninsula could face some titanic obstacles.

UML says no to statute amendment for second phase polls

Share Now:

CPN-UML has accused the ruling parties and the government of trying to influence the first round of local level polls through the misuse of state agencies.

Local election results within a week, says CEC Yadav

Share Now:

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has claimed that the Election Commission would publish all the results of the first phase of local election, commenced to elect local representatives of 281 units in 34 districts on May 14, within a week.

Govt compensates Rs 1 million each to Saptari incident victims

Share Now:

The Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on Wednesday handed over Rs 1 million each to kith and kin of five victims of Saptari incident, amid a programme in Rajbiraj.

‘UML gaining victory in local polls despite being encircled’ Oli

Share Now:

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that his party had got a success in the first phase of local level elections despite being encircled, adding that the party would also emerge victorious in the second phase of the polls slated for June 14.

Two hurt in Paragliding accident in Pokhara

Share Now:

Two persons including a Bangladeshi tourist were hurt in a paragliding accident at Sarangkot in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan city, on Wednesday.

Nepal to play international friendly against India before hosting Yemen

Share Now:

Nepal national football team is set to play an international football friendly match against its arch-rival India in Mumbai on June 6 before hosting Yemen for the home-leg of AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers in Kathmandu.

Vladimir Putin says can prove Trump did not pass Russia secrets

Share Now:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump had not passed any secrets onto Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Washington last week and that he could prove it.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times