Strange malady hits coffee plants

Himalayan News Service

The disease is said to have caused a loss of over Rs 60 million

Pokhara, March 9

Coffee farmers have been dismayed by a new disease affecting their crops in Gandaki Province.

Coffee is cultivated in nine out of 11 districts in the province. Farmers have reported symptoms such as wilting of leaves, untimely shedding of fruits and, ultimately, wilting of the total plant. Technicians suspect that the condition is caused by excessive cold and dampness in the wind.

National Tea and Coffee Development Board Pokhara Office Chief Chandra Puri said the disease has caused a loss of over 60 million rupees, taking into account the damage to the coffee plants and crops, and the nursery of young plants.

Meanwhile, coffee farmers have accused the government of not providing them enough support.

“Coffee is not our native crop. As organisations such as European Union and Helvetas that taught us how to farm it have left, we’re now grappling with different diseases while the government has done nothing to support us,” said District Coffee Producers’ Cooperative Association Syangja Chairperson Phani Narayan Aryal.

In Gandaki Province, Kaski is the second largest coffee-producing district after Syangja. Last year, Kaski produced 200,000kg coffee. This year, however, as per the board’s estimate, the production will be limited to 75,000 kg only due to the disease.

Lamjung’s coffee farmer Govindaraj Neupane described the outbreak as a challenge to farmers. “While increase in the number of people going abroad for employment is affecting farming of this crop, frequent outbreaks have also added to our woes,” he said, accusing the government of doing little by way of research.

On his part, Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative Ministry Gandaki Province Secretary Achyut Prasad Dhakal said the provincial minister will provide some relief to the affected farmers.

A version of this article appears in print on March 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook