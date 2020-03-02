Strategic Bank to be established in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis has taken initiative for the commencement of Strategic (Yojana) Bank that will formulate and implement primary plans and strategies for the long-term development of the metropolis.

Developmental Conference, organised by the sub-metropolis, held on Sunday, decided on the structure of the bank and provided further advice linking to the development of agriculture, health, physical infrastructure, economic status of Dhangadhi, among others.

According to Mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada, the Sub-metropolitan city will start the work on establishing the bank from Monday. He said that the bank project would include short, medium, and long-term developmental plans.

Mayor Wada further said that the contractors and organisations who used to work on their own plans will now be working under the framework of the bank.

He opined that the plans drawn by the Development Conference would help to construct a smart city.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook