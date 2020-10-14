Strategy for crime control stresssed

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13
Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has directed security agencies to prepare an effective strategy to control increasing criminal activities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking from the capital city at a virtual seminar on organised by Province-1 today, Minister Thapa said effective plans were essential to curtail violence against women and rape cases as they have been increasingly reported from across the country of late. Minister Thapa also directed the concerned bodies to control black marketing as it could increase during the festival period. The province-level security seminar had been postponed due to the pandemic for long and Province-1 organised it virtually.
The event was addressed by Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai, Internal Affairs Minister of the Province Hikmat Karki, Secretary at the MoHA Maheshwar Neupane, security chiefs of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the National Investigation Department.
A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
