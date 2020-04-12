Stray dogs bite goats to death in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: As many as four goats were killed by stay dogs at Pasahatole in Jeetpur Simara Sub-metropolitan city-18 of Bara district, on Sunday.

Locals eyewitnesses said, four goats were bitten to death by dogs at nearby jungle area this afternoon. “Out of nowhere, around five dogs appeared in the area and killed the goats which were grazing around by chasing them down,” goat farmer Anisha Lama said.

After the incident, all the four goats were buried in the nearby area.

Due to the lockdown, most of the hospitals around the country are witnessing a surge in the number of animal bite cases in recent days.

