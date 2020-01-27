Student thrashed for not doing homework

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: A Grade-6 student of Swastik School in Mirchaiya Municipality-2 in Siraha district was reportedly beaten by his teacher for not doing homework, on Sunday afternoon.

Tara Karki, a Nepali subject teacher, allegedly broke Hritik Yadav’s arm. “My hand was already injured and I informed the teacher about it. He didn’t listen to me, hit me with a stick repeatedly, and broke my arm.”

Yadav has been enrolled in the school for six years, said his uncle Dev Kumar Yadav. Principal Maheshwar Karki, the founding principal of the school, in a very helpless tone, said, “What should I even say about it! I have worked hard to run the school and request everyone to treat this as an accident.”

Dev Kumar Yadav, also a central member of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), said action should be taken against such teachers who beat students.

It has been reported that students are frequently subjected to physical torture at schools instead of prioritising education and discipline. Yadav has strictly demanded action against the teacher involved in the incident.

