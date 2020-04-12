Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DOTI: The Sudur Pashchim provincial government has initiated life insurance programmes for medical personnel, security personnel and media persons working in the frontline against coronavirus spread, in the province.

According to the Secretariat of the Chief Minister, a meeting of the provincial government decided to provide insurance coverage worth Rs 1.5 million for the essential service-people.

Likewise, the Sudur Pashchim government has decided to allocate a budget of Rs 160 million to distribute relief supplies to the marginalised groups and daily wagers in the state.

The distribution will be done through the local level unit, Chief Minister’s personal secretary Shiva Singh Oli said. The relief will be worth Rs 3,000 per family.

The health staffers in all the nine government hospitals in the province will receive incentive allowance.

Furthermore, 20 ventilators will be procured for all the district hospitals in the province. A decision has also been taken to allocate Rs 500,000 each to the District Administration Offices and Rs 1.5 million to Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police units in the state, Oli said.

