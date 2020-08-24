Sudurpaschim CM’s office shut temporarily after staffer detected with virus

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Sudurpaschim Province has been temporarily closed, with Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta and other officials forced into self-isolation, after the CM’s driver was detected with COVID-19.

CM Bhatta along with his personal personal secretary Shiva Sinha Oli and other officials are all staying in home isolation. Though the office is currently shut, important decisions and media operations will still be carried out, sources informed.

CM, with his driver, had been to Doti for an inauguration of a PCR machine and were in contact with the officials.

It is reported that PCR tests for CM Bhatta and other officials would be carried out in a few days.

