Sudurpaschim CM’s office shut temporarily after staffer detected with virus

DHANGADHI: Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Sudurpaschim Province has been temporarily closed, with Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta and other officials forced into self-isolation, after the CM’s driver was detected with COVID-19.
CM Bhatta along with his personal personal secretary Shiva Sinha Oli and other officials are all staying in home isolation. Though the office is currently shut, important decisions and media operations will still be carried out, sources informed.
CM, with his driver, had been to Doti for an inauguration of a PCR machine and were in contact with the officials.
It is reported that PCR tests for CM Bhatta and other officials would be carried out in a few days.
KATHMANDU: Wrestler-actor John Cena has given a special shout-out to K-pop band BTS's newly released song Dynamite — he shared a still from the official music video on his Instagram profile on August 22. BTS dropped their first-ever completely English single Dynamite on August 21 — it cam Read More...
KATHMANDU: The early guitarist of the rock band Red Hot Chilli Peppers Jack Sherman passed away at the age of 64. The band dedicated an Instagram post to Sherman on August 22. The post reads: "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has Read More...
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, on Sunday. A 68-year-old, who had been admitted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, died in course of treatment at the hospital facility, on Sunday evening, according to the Hospital. It has been le Read More...
NAWALPARASI: As many as 29 persons including four doctors and a nurse have been detected with novel coronavirus infection in Parasi of Nawalparasi-west, on Sunday. Four doctors working at the Purna Chandra Hospital in Parasi and a staff nurse from the Primary Health Centre in Palhinandan Rural Mu Read More...
KATHMANDU: In a bid to support the government's efforts in COVID-19 management, Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, today handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Issuing a statement, Save the Children sa Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Two more persons passed away due to COVID-19 at Butwal based Corona Special Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The District Health Office informed that four persons have died due to coronavirus infection in the district so far since the outbreak. According to the hospital's focal person Read More...
LONDON: Captain Azhar Ali scored his first half-century of the series to lead Pakistan's fightback against England on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. Ali (82) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (22) stitched together an 83-run partnership for the sixth Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 National Examination Board, which has been mulling over ways to conduct national level examination of Grade XII amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is unlikely to allow schools to issue students’ mark-sheets on the basis of internal evaluation. Apparently the board came up wit Read More...