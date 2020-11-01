Sudurpaschim districts lack ICU beds

DADELDHURA, OCTOBER 31
Several hilly districts in Sudurpaschim Province lack ICU beds for treatment of seriously ill patients. According to Sudurpaschim Health Directorate, district hospitals lack ICU beds with ventilators.
Dr Gunaraj Awasthi at the directorate said hospitals in the districts of the province lacked ICU beds due to lack of necessary resources, physical infrastructure and manpower. He said ICU beds could not be arranged for seriously ill patients.
“Modern physical infrastructure and trained manpower are needed to establish ICU beds with ventilators,” he added. Kailali’s Seti Hospital has 15 ICU beds with 10 ventilators, while Kanchanpur’s Mahakali Hospital has eight ICU beds with five ventilators. Dadeldhura Hospital has two ventilators.
But, Baitadi, Darchula, Bajhang, Bajura, Achham and Doti lack ICU beds and ventilators even though the government had decided to install two ICU beds and ventilators in every hospital in the districts.
COVID patients, those injured in road accidents and patients suffering from other diseases from the hilly districts visit Dadeldhura Hospital for treatment. Medical Director Jagadis Chandra Bista in Dadeldhura Hospital said they were compelled to refer patients to other health facilities in Tarai due to lack of ICU and other services in the hospital.
A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
