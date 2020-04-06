Sudurpaschim Province expediting efforts to contain pandemic

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, April 5

Sudurpaschim provincial government has intensified its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta said his government had left no stone unturned to contain the spread of coronavirus.

CM Bhatta’s Personal Secretary Shiv Singh Oli said that CM Bhatta had called officials of the Province Health Directorate and taken stock of efforts and measures applied to control the spread of COVID-19.

At the meeting, health officials in the province informed CM Bhatta that preparations to fight coronavirus were satisfactory so far.

Sudurpaschim provincial government’s coronavirus control, prevention and management fund has received more than 400 million rupees so far, said province Minister of Financial Affairs and Planning Jhapat Bahadur Bohora. Different banks and financial institutions and individuals have contributed to the fund.

Following the government decision to restrict people’s movement from one district to another and one local level to another, Kailali and Kanchanpur districts have put in place tight security measures at the district borders. Three more persons from Kailali and Kanchanpur had tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

The local administration has deployed personnel of Nepal police and Armed Police Force from early morning at the border areas to restrict people’s movement across the districts.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dakshya Kumar Basnet at Kailali District Police Office said no one would be allowed to exit and enter the districts, except for emergency cases.

A special security team has been mobilised at Chaukidanda, Faltudeand Rajapur areas bordering Kanchanpur, Doti and Bardiya.

