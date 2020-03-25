Sudurpaschim Province faces difficulty in sending patients’ samples for test

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: As domestic flights have been halted to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus, Sudurpaschim Province is facing difficulties in sending the blood samples of COVID-19 suspected patients to the Kathmandu-based National Laboratory.

Prior to the lockdown, Seti Zonal Hospital used to send the samples to Sudurpaschim Public Health Laboratory, which would then send the samples to National Public Health Laboratory, Teku, via airplanes.

After the government halted flights — domestic as well as international — in a bid to prevent virus spread, the dispatch of samples has been hampered, said Director of Sudurpaschim Public Health Laboratory, Asmita Sapkota.

Sapkota is hoping that a solution to this problem find be found soon. Meanwhile, the provincial government is also trying to charter a helicopter for the purpose.

Till date, 14 suspected cases of coronavirus at Seti Zonal Hospital have come out negative.

