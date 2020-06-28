Sudurpaschim Province to provide money in exchange of locusts

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: In an attempt to control the locust ‘invasion’, the Sudurpashim Province has decided to provide monetary valuation in exchange of locusts.

According to the Provincial Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Nrs 25 will be provided in exchange of one kilogram of locusts.

People can receive the amount from ward offices in exchange of kilos of locusts, which will encourage the controlling of the insects by killing them, informed Spokesperson for the Ministry, Khagendra Prasad Sharma.

Locusts, which can destroy crops in matter of no time, have been spotted across several districts of the country, including Bara, Parsa, Rupandehi, Sarlahi and Lamjung, since Saturday.

