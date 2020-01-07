Sudurpaschim Province witnesses influx of tourists with snowfall

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: With the beginning of Visit Nepal Year-2020 campaign, Sudurpaschim Province has witnessed an influx of tourists.

Snowfall in the mountainous districts of the province has been a major attraction for the visitors.

According to the statistics of Attariya-based provincial Traffic Police Office, more than a thousand Indian tourists have been entering Nepal on a regular basis through Trinagar, Gadda Chowki and Khatraula borders in the province.

The province has been receiving tourists from several states of India, majority of which come to enjoy the snowfall in Dadeldhura district.

Within the duration of six days post the official launch of Visit Nepal Year-2020, an estimated 6,000 tourists have already entered the province, shared chief at the provincial Traffic Police Office, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokendra Shrestha.

Jagdish Singh, one of the tourists who visited Dadeldhura district, dubbed his experience in the snow as ecstatic.

(Translated by Aashish Chaudhary, Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

