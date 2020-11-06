Sudurpaschim’s COVID-infected Minister Shah’s health condition critical; airlifted to Kathmandu

DHANGADHI: Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Sudurpaschim Province Government, Prakash Bahadur Shah was airlifted to a hospital in Kathmandu on Friday.
Minister Shah who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 31, was airlifted by a Simrik Air helicopter on Friday for further treatment, according to the minister’s personal secretary Junga Bahadur BK.
Minister Shah was admitted to the temporary hospital for COVID-19 at Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi on Thursday after his health deteriorated in home isolation. However, he was discharged from the hospital and was placed in isolation in a government building where his health condition worsened.
Minister Shah’s spouse has also tested positive for novel coronavirus.
