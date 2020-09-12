Himalayan News Service

DHARAN, SEPTEMBER 11

District Coordination Committee Sunsari President Gopal Rajbhandari has tested positive for COVID-19.

His swab sample was collected from Gadhi Rural Municipality on Monday. His viral infection was confirmed from a PCR test at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan today.

Following confirmation of the infection in him, Rajbhandari has called people who came in his contact to get their PCR test conducted.

“Besides my usual official work, I also attended various emergency meetings and came into contact with many people in the course of my work. I urge everyone who has come into my contact to have their PCR tests done,” he said.

According to Rajbhandari’s personal Secretary Achyut Bhandari, the DCC chief has put himself in home isolation following confirmation of the disease. His condition is said to be normal. Besides Rajbhandari, 40 other persons tested positive for the coronavirus across the district today alone.

Meanwhile, 13 people including five APF soldiers tested positive for COVID-19 in Tanahun today. Bhanu Municipality said that five APF soldiers stationed at APF Manakamana Gan tested positive for the virus. The COVID-infected people are from Suklagangdaki and Bhimad Municipality and Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality.

The COVID patients are kept in isolation.

Nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jhapa’s Damak Municipality today. Among the infected are a seven-year-old boy and a 106-year-old man, three males and six females.

In Lamjung, five persons, including a health worker, tested positive for COVID-19 today. A health worker aged 21, working at District Community Hospital tested positive for the disease, said Gandaki Province Health Directorate Pokhara. Other persons infected with COVID are from wards 8 and 7 of Besisahar Municipality.

