Sunsari issues prohibitory order for five days

Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: Sunsari District Administration Office (DAO) today decided to impose a prohibitory order for five days effective from tonight, considering the possibility of COVID-19 transmission at community level in the area.

“The order will be effective from tonight for the next five days in all the levels across the district,” said Chief District Officer (CDO) Fadindra Mani Pokhrel.

Sunsari District Police Office Chief, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Thapa, informed that the decision will be effective from tonight till midnight of August 10.

He further said vehicles in possession of passes issued by the DAO will only be allowed to ply in the area, during the prohibitory period.

However, industrial sector abiding with government health protocol will be allowed to operate, SP Thapa informed.

Local levels including Dharan, Itahari, Duhabi, Inaruwa, among other places, have already imposed lockdown to curb the spread of contagion.

