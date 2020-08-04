Sunsari local level to reimpose lockdown following traces of community transmission of COVID-19

DHARAN: Following detection of community transmission of coronavirus-infection, local levels in Sunsari have reimposed lockdown restrictions in a bid to control further spread of the pandemic.
District headquarters Inaruwa, Duhabi, Ramdhuni and Itahari Municipalities have taken a decision to this effect. Similarly, Harinagra, Bhotraha, Narsingh and Koshi Rural Municipalities too have announced another round of lockdown for a duration of one week.
Meahwhile, Dharan sub-metropolitan city and Barahachhetra Municipality officials are still mulling over adopting lockdown measures to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.
According to the Mayor of the Inaruwa Municipality, Rajan Mahato, the decision to reimpose restrictions in Inaruwa until August 10, came in the wake of added risk of transmission prompted by overcrowding and gathering of public in market areas following easing of the earlier measures.
As per the decision, banks as well as financial institution shall too remain shut for the duration, added Mahato.
The decision regarding the reimposition of lockdown measures in Dharan sub-metropolitan, will be taken taken by the excecutive body of the local level, a meeting of which has been scheduled for Wednesday.
This aggressive approach has been adopted by officials as the community transmission of the disease had been reported in the district wherein security personnel as well as local level staffers too had recently been diagnosed with the respiratory infection.
Prosecutors looking into bribe allegations Pressure had been building on royals to take action Former king remains "at the disposal" of prosecutors The 82-year-old helped guide Spain back to democracy MADRID: Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a drama Read More...
Oli to remain PM till general election, co-chair till General Convention: NCP leader Gokul Baskota Kathmandu, August 3 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli held talks today in an attempt to break the current impasse in the party, but failed to Read More...
Airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days Kathmandu, August 3 The government's decision to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 has prompted airline companies to start submitting their proposals to the Ci Read More...
Dhading, August 3 In view of increasing deaths related to river mining, the authority in Dhading decided to impose a complete ban on sand mining from rivers in the district during the monsoon season. There is already a rule that bans mining of river products using heavy equipment during the ra Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 A committee formed to investigate Melamchi tunnel incident has concluded that one of the sluice gates on the tunnel of the Melamchi Water Supply Project had broken due to a technical error. A project engineer and a driver had died due to the flood resulting from the breakag Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has directed government employees to work responsibly as the ministry has the responsibility of protecting the property of over 30 million people of the country. She said this at the annual Read More...
Bhaktapur, August 3 Prime Minister and Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli today visited his private residence at Balkot and met with people from different walks of life. This is the third time the prime minister has visited his private residence after being electe Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the home ministry to make some amendments to the legal arrangement and punishment related to incidents of acid attack, pointing out the need of timely revision. After the discussion held on ‘a Read More...