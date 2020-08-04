Sunsari local level to reimpose lockdown following traces of community transmission of COVID-19

Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: Following detection of community transmission of coronavirus-infection, local levels in Sunsari have reimposed lockdown restrictions in a bid to control further spread of the pandemic.

District headquarters Inaruwa, Duhabi, Ramdhuni and Itahari Municipalities have taken a decision to this effect. Similarly, Harinagra, Bhotraha, Narsingh and Koshi Rural Municipalities too have announced another round of lockdown for a duration of one week.

Meahwhile, Dharan sub-metropolitan city and Barahachhetra Municipality officials are still mulling over adopting lockdown measures to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.

According to the Mayor of the Inaruwa Municipality, Rajan Mahato, the decision to reimpose restrictions in Inaruwa until August 10, came in the wake of added risk of transmission prompted by overcrowding and gathering of public in market areas following easing of the earlier measures.

As per the decision, banks as well as financial institution shall too remain shut for the duration, added Mahato.

The decision regarding the reimposition of lockdown measures in Dharan sub-metropolitan, will be taken taken by the excecutive body of the local level, a meeting of which has been scheduled for Wednesday.

This aggressive approach has been adopted by officials as the community transmission of the disease had been reported in the district wherein security personnel as well as local level staffers too had recently been diagnosed with the respiratory infection.

