SC orders govt to list veterinary services as ‘essential service’

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today issued a stay order against Government of Nepal, including Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), while directing them to list Veterinary Services as an “essential service”.

A joint bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Hari Prasad Phuyal made the decision while addressing a writ petition filed by President of Nepal Veterinary Association, Sitalkaji Shrestha.

Veterinary Services in the country, both under government and private services, have been disrupted amid the nationwide lockdown since the same has not been listed under essential services.

Lawyers including Rabinarayan Khanal, Mukunda Adhikari, Tikaram Bhattarai, Amar Raut, Maheshwor Shrestha, Santosh Bhandari, Kamal Koirala, Laxmi Nani Thapa had taken up the case for Nepal Veterinary Association.

