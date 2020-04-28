Supreme Court to hear petitions from today

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court, which had suspended non-urgent court proceedings due to the threat of coronavirus, has decided to entertain writ petitions from Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, the court administration will ensure social distancing rules on the court premises while conducting hearings.

The court stated that although there was no certainty when the COVID-19 lockdown would end, it decided to register writ petitions and conduct hearings keeping in mind its constitutional role and duties.

The SC had decided on March 20 to suspend its non-urgent court proceedings. Since then courts have been conducting only urgent proceedings, such as habeas corpus writ hearings and arraignment hearings.

Spokesperson for the SC Bhadrakali Pokharel said non-urgent court proceedings would remain suspended till further notice, but all the writ petitions would be heard from Tuesday.

