Surkhet youth who died on Thursday diagnosed with Covid-19, Nepal’s death toll advances to 11

KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old who died on Thursday morning in Panchapuri Municipality-1 of Surkhet after returning home from a quarantine facility has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. He was sent home on Wednesday evening with an instruction to stay in home quarantine after his RDT report came out negative.

A PCR test conducted at State Avian Disease Investigation Laboratory, Surkhet confirmed his infection, post demise.

The youth had returned from Mumbai, India, on May 22 and was placed in the quarantine facility in Janata Secondary School, Bidhyapur, along with 54 other people.

Preparations are being made to collect the swab sample of those who came in close contact with the deceased during his return to Nepal, and in the quarantine facility, for PCR testings, informed Dhan Bahadur Thapa, ward chair of Panchpuri Municipality.

His body is being guarded by the police till the Nepali Army team from Birendranagar arrive and take control of the situation, informed Upendra Bahadur Thapa.

With this, the number of people dying from the contagion has reached two in the Karnali province and 11 in the country.

Earlier, a 35-year-old youth from Dullu, Dailekh who had passed away in quarantine was tested positive for the respiratory disease.

